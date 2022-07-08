Gold, silver unchanged in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 51,110

-

Gold and silver remained unchanged in Friday's early trade as 10 gram of 24-carat of the yellow metal was trading at Rs 51,110. Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,850 on Friday. Silver is selling at Rs 57,000 per kg on Friday.
Gold firmed on Friday as the dollar came slightly off two-decade highs, but bullion was set to post its biggest weekly drop in more than a month as the elevated greenback hit demand. Spot gold firmed 0.3 per cent to $1,744.07 per ounce by 0106 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,742.50.
Spot silver rose 0.5% to $19.28 per ounce.
Gold prices have lost about 3.7 per cent this week. It is likely to be their fourth straight weekly fall, and worst since mid-May.
In Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,110. Whereas, ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,850 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,970 and Rs 47,720, respectively.
In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is currently selling at Rs 57,000. Whereas, in Chennai, one kg of silver is trading at Rs 62,200.
