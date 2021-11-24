Gold trading at Rs 47,990 per 10 gm today, silver at Rs 64,000 a kg

-
The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold on Wednesday decreased by Rs 1,290 to Rs 47,990 from Tuesday's trading. The price of silver declined by Rs 1,600 per kg from Tuesday's price to Rs 64,000, according to Goodreturns.in.
In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,500, while in Mumbai the yellow metal's price stands at Rs 47,990, according to the website. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,200 and Rs 46,990, respectively.
In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat of the yellow metal is selling at Rs 49,460 on Wednesday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,340. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,700, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 48,200.
The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 69,500 on Wednesday while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 64,000.
