Gold trading at Rs 48,940 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 65,000/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold increased by Rs 350 on Thursday, with 24 carat trading at Rs 48,940 and 22 carat trading at Rs 46,940.

One kg of silver is selling at Rs 65,000: an increase of Rs 4,200 from Wednesday.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,210, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 48,940, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 46,950 and Rs 46,940, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,010 on Thursday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,000.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 61,000 on Thursday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 65,000.

Silver is selling at Rs 65,000 per kg in Kolkata, while in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the metal is selling at Rs 61,000 a kg.