Gold trading at Rs 49,250 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 62,000/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold decreased by Rs 390 on Saturday, with 24-carat gold trading at Rs 49,250 and 22-carat gold at Rs 45,150.

One kg of silver is selling at Rs 62,000, down Rs 1,200 from yesterday.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 49,300, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 49,250, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 45,150.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,630 on Saturday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,490.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 66,300 today, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 62,000.

Silver is selling at Rs 62,000 per kg in Kolkata, while in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the metal is selling at Rs 66,300 a kg.