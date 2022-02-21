Gold trading at Rs 50,180 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 64,000/kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold trading at Rs 49,090 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 61,700/kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,260 per 10 gm, silver trending at 62,000 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,650 per 10 gm, silver trending at 62,800 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,490 per 10 gm, silver trending at 63,400 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,220 per 10 gm, silver trending at 63,200 a kg
-
Ten gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,180 on Monday, down Rs 10 since the last trade as demand dips for the safe-haven bullion.
Gold of 22 carat is selling at Rs 45,990, down Rs 10 from Sunday according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of silver is selling at Rs 64,000, same as the last trade.
In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,180. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,990 in these cities.
In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,620. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,320 in Chennai.
The prices of gold and silver vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 68,600. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is at Rs 64,000.
The U.S.-Russia meeting slated for this week is likely to keep a lid on gold, a Reuters report said citing an analyst.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU