Gold trading at Rs 50,180 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 64,000/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,180 on Monday, down Rs 10 since the last trade as demand dips for the safe-haven bullion.

Gold of 22 carat is selling at Rs 45,990, down Rs 10 from Sunday according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of silver is selling at Rs 64,000, same as the last trade.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,180. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,990 in these cities.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,620. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,320 in Chennai.

The prices of gold and silver vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 68,600. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is at Rs 64,000.

The U.S.-Russia meeting slated for this week is likely to keep a lid on gold, a Reuters report said citing an analyst.