Gold trading at Rs 50,510 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 63,800/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,510 on Tuesday, reducing by Rs 550 since the last trade.

Gold of 22 carat is selling at Rs 46,300, decreasing by Rs 510 from Monday, according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of silver is selling at Rs 63,800, increasing by Rs 800 from Monday.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,510. The price for 22 carat is Rs 46,300 in these cities.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,220. The price for 22 carat is Rs 46,950 in Chennai.

The prices of gold and silver vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 68,600. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is Rs 63,800.

International edged higher on Tuesday towards a three-month peak touched in the previous session, as heightened tensions between and the West over prompted investors to pull back from riskier assets and opt for safe-haven bullion, Reuters reported.





World shares slid on Monday while oil prices jumped to seven-year highs on warnings from the United States that could soon invade and investors scurried to buy safe-haven government bonds they mostly shunned so far this year.