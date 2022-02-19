Gold trading at Rs 50,510 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 63,800/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,510 on Saturday, up Rs 540 since the last trade as demand rises for the safe-haven bullion.

The yellow metal (22-carat) is selling at Rs 46,300, up Rs 500 from Friday according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of silver is selling at Rs 63,800, increasing by Rs 400.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,510. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,300 in these cities.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,590. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,290 in Chennai.

The prices of gold and silver vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 68,600. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is at Rs 63,800.

According to Reuters, International declined slightly as hopes for U.S.-Russia talks brought some calm to wider markets, but lingering concerns over Ukraine kept bullion on track for a third straight weekly gain.