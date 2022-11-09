Gold trading at Rs 51,040 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 61,700/kg

went down during Wednesday's early trade, with 10 grams of 22-carat gold trading at Rs 46,790, after falling by Rs 10 from yesterday's closing price, according to the GoodReturns website. rose by Rs 850 during Wednesday's early trade, with 1 kg of silver trading at Rs 61,700.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,040 after falling by Rs 10 from yesterday's closing price.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 46,940, Rs 46,840, and Rs 47,570, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 46,790.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai is Rs 51,190, Rs 51,090, and Rs 51,890, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, with the precious metal trading at Rs 51,040.

US were little changed on Wednesday, near a one-month high hit in the previous session, while focus shifts to US inflation data due later this week.

Bullion prices breached the key $1,700 level and hit a one-month peak in the previous session, following a fall in the dollar and bond yields as well as some technical buying.

Spot gold was 0.1% down at $1,709.80 per ounce as of 0050 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,714.10.

Spot silver was flat at $21.35. Platinum fell 0.1% to $996.99, and palladium was down 0.5% to$1,912.02.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 61,700.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai is Rs 66,700.

(With inputs from Reuters)