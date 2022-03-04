Gold trading at Rs 51,600 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 67,300/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat is selling at Rs 51,600 on Friday, down Rs 440 since the last trade as demand fell for the safe-haven bullion.

Ten gram of 22 carat is selling at Rs 47,300, down Rs 400 from Thursday according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of is selling at Rs 67,300, up Rs 100 from the last trade.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat is selling at Rs 51,600. The price of 22-carat gold in these cities is Rs 47,300.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,850. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,470 in Chennai.

The prices of gold and vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of is at Rs 72,500. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is at Rs 67,300.

Gold slipped due to an uptick in risk appetite, a report in Reuters said.