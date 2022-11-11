Gold trading at Rs 51,670 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 61,400 per kg

prices remained unchanged during early trade Friday, with 10 grams of 22-carat trading at Rs 47,360, same as yesterday's closing price. But prices fell by Rs 300 in the early trade, with 1 kg of trading at Rs 61,400, according to GoodReturns website.

Ten grams of 24-carat was selling at Rs 51,670, same as yesterday's closing price.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai was Rs 47,460, Rs 47,410, and Rs 48,200, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 47,360.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai was Rs 51,770, Rs 51,720, and Rs 52,580, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, with the precious metal trading at Rs 51,670.

US inched lower on Friday but were headed for a weekly gain as data pointed at signs of slowing inflation, lifting hopes that the US Federal Reserve would scale back on aggressive rate hikes.

Spot gold was 0.1 per cent down at $1,751.87 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. It is up 4.2 per cent for the week. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,755.20.

Spot was down 0.5 per cent at $21.56. Platinum fell 0.4 per cent to $1,028.51 and palladium slipped 0.2 percent to $1,960.49.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata is Rs 61,400.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru and Hyderabad is Rs 67,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)

