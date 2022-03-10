Gold trading at Rs 54,330 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 71,200/kg

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 440 on Thursday to Rs 54,330, while the rate of silver increased by Rs 1,200 per kg to Rs 71,200.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,800 after increasing by Rs 400.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 54,330. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 49,800.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 54,770 in Chennai on Wednesday, while 22-carat is selling at Rs 50,200. In Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 54,330, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 49,800.

The rate of gold jewellery varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at the price of Rs 76,700 on Thursday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 71,200. The price of 1 kg of precious metal is Rs 71,200 in Kolkata. While in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is selling at Rs 76,700 per kg.

This comes as the price of oil plummeted 17%, or by $22 on Wednesday.