Gold zooms by Rs 2,000 in a week on coronavirus, silver up marginally

With international investors finding immunity in gold against the coronavirus, the price of the metal in the international market is marching towards another multi-year high and looking at $1,700 in the near term. This despite the sharp reversal last week and the subsequent claw-back.



Today with the support of a lower rupee against the dollar, standard gold (995) in the Mumbai physical market opened 1.9 per cent higher at Rs 44,097 per 10 grams, a surge of almost Rs 2,000 jump in this week, and a Rs 3,000 rise in two weeks. After considering 3 per cent GST, the price has already crossed Rs 45,000 mark. Silver, however, has moved only marginally higher despite the fact that it is emerging as the poor man’s gold now.

Prices in India are trading at a huge discount to the cost of imports. Gold opened at a discount of about one per cent today and was later trading at a markdown of as much as 1.5 per cent, or $16-22 an ounce, to the cost of imported metal during the day.

Jewellers are saying only need-based purchases, such as those made during marriages, are evident. Demand has otherwise evaporated. Their expectation is that once all central banks announce their stimuli, the market may see some profit-booking. Consequently there could be a small dip in gold prices, attracting customers to the market again.

In the international market, there was a slight reversal in the price after the metal surged over $1,680 within a span of a week. The price had started moving up after California declared a state of emergency amid the outbreak that has taken 11 American lives so far and infected more than 100 others.

Metal focus, a London-based consultancy, said in its latest report that apart from the spreading of the virus to newer areas and Federal Reserve's sharp cut in interest rates, “the impact of political turmoil and geopolitical tensions also proved to be a positive for the metal. Among the various problems, some that stand out include uncertainties ahead of the US presidential election, uncertainties surrounding the Brexit negotiations and ongoing tensions across the Middle East.”

The world Gold Council data released last night show that Global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (gold ETFs) and similar products added 84.5 tonnes, or net inflows of $4.9 billion, across all regions in February, boosting holdings to an all-time highs of 3,033 tonnes. The spike in saw them deliver a return of 4.4 per cent in a month, breaching the previous September 2012 record high.

The council also stated that in 2012, gold was ruling 10 per cent higher than current levels and that US investors have not yet raised their gold allocations as much as they did in 2012.

Metal focus said political and economic conditions suggest that, institutional investors’ appetite for gold will go up further. Investor positions are high in both tonnage and value terms at present, though they are far lower than previous peaks. This will leave considerable room for further rotation by mainstream investors into gold from stock and bond