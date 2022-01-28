Google to invest in Bharti Airtel; stock jumps 6% before erasing gain

Shares of rallied 6 per cent to Rs 752.80 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade, after the company said its board has approved raising funds to the tune of Rs 5,224 crore by issuing shares to on preferential issue basis. The telecom services provider will issue 71.18 million equity shares at price of Rs 734 per share.

Profit booking at higher levels saw the counter erase these gains. At 09:26 am, Bharti Airtel's stock traded flat at Rs 707.05, as compared to 0.81 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

According to a release, will invest up to $1 billion in a partnership with Airtel as part of its ' for India Digitization Fund'. The deal includes investment of $700 million to acquire 1.28 per cent (shareholding including partly paid shares) ownership in Airtel and up to $300 million toward potential multi-year commercial agreements.

“The board of directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. January 28, 2022, approved the issuance of upto 71,176,839 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each of the Company to Google International LLC on a preferential basis, at a price of Rs 734 per equity share aggregating to Rs 5,224.38 crore,” said in exchange filing. The preferential issue subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting, the company said.

and Google announced that they will partner on a long-term, multi-year agreement to accelerate the growth of India’s digital ecosystem. Together, they will work to bring best-in-class end-to-end products to serve customer needs, provide quality customer experience, and bring their expertise to solve problems of affordability, access, and digital inclusion.