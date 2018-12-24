Govt mulls IGPC's gold investment product entailing deferred dollar outflow

The finance ministry is considering a scheme that does not entail the outflow of dollars at the point an investment in is made. The scheme differs from others in that the government doesn't bear price risk.

The scheme has been proposed by the Policy Centre (IGPC) set up by the Indian Institute of Management- Ahmedabad (IIM-A). The proposal, now under consideration, involves buying from international banks dealing in gold on forward basis, such as a one-year forward. The deal has to be routed through an Indian bank that has relations with an international bank for bullion business.

At present investors have limited other than buying physical gold. One is sovereign gold bonds, where gold is not imported but investors get the prevalent price of gold on maturity and interest at the rate of 2.5 per cent a year in the interim. However, the government takes the price risk when bonds are redeemed at the end of the eight-year maturity. The other option is gold exchange-traded funds in which investors pay management fees to the Fund Management Company. Under existing regulations, the Fund Management Company has to buy physical gold equivalent to the value of the ETF, which doesn't help reduce actual gold import.

Buying gold futures in commodity derivatives is one alternative, but it carries a mark-to-market margin risk and has a perpetual cost till it is rolled over beyond maturity of contract. The commodity derivative segment is more for hedging price risk than for investment.

Under the IGPC proposal, conceived by its head Sudheesh Nambiath, the investor pays the full value to buying bank for booking gold in forward delivery in international market. If it is for one year, with a roll over, the forward booking premium us around 2.5 per cent over the gold price. One benefit to the investor is that he doesn’t have to pay 10 per cent customs duty and three per cent in a forward booking deal till he actually converts his investment into physical gold for jewellery buying. The proposal was prepared after surveying bankers dealing with bullion locally and internationally.

The buyer bank has to ensure the transaction is hedged in forex so that if an investor who has paid the full price of gold goes physical, the bank doesn't bear the currency risk. The investor, however, has to pay taxes as applicable at the time of delivery. The benefit here compared to SGB is that if gold import duty is cut, as proposed by the NITI Aayog panel, then the investor doesn’t suffer a loss. In SGB, the price is the market price even on redemption and if duty is cut during investment period, he gets a lower amount.

In forward booking, the buying bank pays money at the time of conversion, but the investor pays the bank upfront, so the bank gets funds it can lend elsewhere. The cost of money for the bank is 2.5 per cent for forward premium, hedging cost etc. which is a little over the saving deposits rate.

For investors, it is as good as physical gold but with no burden of storing and no taxes at the point of buying. This helps policymakers restrict dollar outflow and the money the bank receives is used for economic activity. “This is a better way of discouraging smuggling and has become popular the past few years,” said the IGPC proposal. Smuggled gold is sold in market at 1-2 per cent lower than officially imported gold and gives rise to black economy and illicit activities.