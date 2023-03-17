JUST IN
GQG Partners trims its stake in HDFC AMC from 5.33% to 2.76%

Shares of HDFC AMC last closed at Rs 1,677. The stock is down 13 per cent in the past six months. GQG was recently in news for its $1.9 billion share purchase of four Adani group stocks

HDFC AMC | Stake sale

BS Reporter 

HDFC AMC to broad-base its equity portfolio over next few quarters

GQG Partners has trimmed its stake in HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) from 5.33 per cent to 2.76 per cent. The stake was sold between August 23, 2022 and March 15, 2023, a stock exchange filing by HDFC AMC said. The shares sold were held by GQG and other related entities.

Shares of HDFC AMC last closed at Rs 1,677. The stock is down 13 per cent in the past six months. GQG was recently in news for its $1.9 billion share purchase of four Adani group stocks.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 22:58 IST

