GQG Partners trims its stake in HDFC AMC from 5.33% to 2.76%

GQG Partners has trimmed its stake in HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) from 5.33 per cent to 2.76 per cent. The stake was sold between August 23, 2022 and March 15, 2023, a stock exchange filing by said. The shares sold were held by GQG and other related entities.

Shares of last closed at Rs 1,677. The stock is down 13 per cent in the past six months. GQG was recently in for its $1.9 billion share purchase of four Adani group stocks.