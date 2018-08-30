Greaves Cotton to acquire electric vehicle company Ampere; stock surges 12%

Shares of hit a 52-week high of Rs 165 per share, up 12% on the in an otherwise rang bound market after the company said it will acquire a majority stake in Coimbatore-based (EV) company Vehicles.

The stock was trading close to its all-time high of Rs 178 touched on May 4, 2017, on the in intra-day trade.

Ratan Tata-backed has in-house capabilities in designing, developing, manufacturing & marketing electric vehicles with a wide range of applications.

“ has entered into definitive agreements pursuant to which will acquire a majority stake in EV Company Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, subject to customary closing conditions. This acquisition will accelerate the development of clean energy technology solutions for mobility needs of passengers and small businesses,” the company said in a press release.