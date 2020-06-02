JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Nifty zooms 1,000 points in just 9 trading sessions; HDFC Bank shines
Business Standard

Growth, margin uncertainty likely to impair recovery in IT stocks

Scaling up of new deals and lowering costs are imperative for the up to 33 per cent gains in share prices to sustain

Topics
IT stocks | Sensex | stock markets

Shreepad S Aute 

The stocks of top IT companies, which were also hit following weak investor sentiment post Covid-19 outbreak, have bounced back sharply from their lows in March. Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro have seen their share price gain between 23-33 per cent since March 23.

Tech Mahindra (TechM) is up by just 10 per cent due to a relatively poor performance in March quarter (Q4). With this, most of these top IT stocks are now trading above or at par with their respective historical 1-year forward valuation mean (see graph). While the recovery in these IT stocks is ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 03:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU