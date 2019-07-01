Growth stories are overwhelmingly in the EM universe: Cameron Brandt

It has been an eventful first half for global financial markets that have braved volatile crude oil prices and escalating trade war tensions between the US and China. Back home, political uncertainty due to the general election kept investors on the edge.

US-based CAMERON BRANDT, director of research at EPFR Global, tells Puneet Wadhwa that among emerging markets (EMs), funds dedicated to Russia, South Korea and China have experienced heavy redemptions while Saudi Arabia, India and Brazil equity funds attracted fresh money. Edited excerpts: What is your assessment of fund flows thus far ...