Hatsun Agro up 12% on bonus issue, fund raising plan; gains 70% in 6 months

-
ALSO READ
Parag Milk Foods up 7% on launching a new product in its premium category
Larsen & Toubro gains 5% on winning 'major' contracts, fund raising plan
Motherson Sumi up 15% on in-principle nod for fund raising; biz update
Mahindra & Mahindra rallies 6% as board to consider fund raising plan
Vodafone Idea shares zoom 14% as board to consider fundraising
-
“The board of directors of the company will meet on October 19, 2020 to consider the proposal for declaration of bonus shares,” Hatsun Agro Product said in a exchange filing. The board will also consider raising funds through private placement of equity shares by way of qualified institutional placement (QIP), it said.
The board has fixed October 29, 2020 as record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to vote on the resolutions for issue of bonus shares.
In the past six months, Hatsun Agro Product has outperformed the market by surging 70 per cent, against 42 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The company manufactures and markets products that cater to both cooking and consumption, like milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer and lots more.
The government, according to the company, has now increased its focus on nutrition (besides food) security and raising farmers’ income (rather than enhancing farm productivity). Changing the consumer behavior with suitable programs and incentives is already in the agenda.
"India may consider reducing GST on ghee and milk fat, from 12 per cent to 5 per cent to bring it at par with the GST rate for skimmed milk powder (SMP). is has been a long-standing demand of the dairy industry and will ultimately bene¬fit milk producers, increase rural incomes, spur demand and hasten economic recovery," it said in a recent release.
At 10:43 am; the stock was trading 8 per cent higher at Rs 844 on the BSE, against 1.2 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled with a combined around 129,000 equity shares were changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU