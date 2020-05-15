Havells no more a cool stock as Covid-19 dents Q4 show, FY21 outlook

The lockdown was expected to hit Havells’ March quarter (Q4) performance, but the numbers were way lower than envisaged. All of Havells' business segments reported a steep 14-24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in sales.

Thus, revenue and operating profit declined by 20 per cent and 22 per cent YoY, respectively. While revenues at Rs 2,216 crore came lower than Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 2,549 crore, net profit, even after the cushion of lower taxes, at Rs 177 crore also fell way short of Rs 194 crore estimated by analysts. The company highlighted that if not for ...