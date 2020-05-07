HCL Tech Q4 net profit at Rs 3,154 crore; Co announces dividend of Rs 2

HCL Technologies on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 3,154 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. Revenue for the quarter under review came in at Rs 18,590 crore. In the year-ago period, the company had posted a 14.3 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,550 crore. Its revenue grew 21.3 per cent to Rs 15,990 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) stood at Rs 3,881 crore while EBIT margin came in at 20.9 per cent.

The company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 2 for the Financial Year 2019-20 (FY20).

The company's profit and revenue numbers were better than analysts' expectations. For instance, Emkay Global Financial Services had expected net sales (revenue) to rise 2.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 18,552.7 crore. Net profit (profit after tax) was seen at Rs 2,931.3 crore, up 14.1 per cent YoY and down 3.5 per cent QoQ.

Edelweiss Securities had expected revenue in rupee terms to grow 16.1 per cent YoY and 2.3 per cent QoQ at Rs 18,556.9 crore. EBITDA was expected to fall 1.6 per cent QoQ but rise 22.3 per cent YoY at Rs 4,398 crore. Net profit or PAT was estimated at Rs 2,783.5 crore, down 8.6 per cent QoQ but up 8.1 per cent on YoY basis.

At 09:28 am, shares of HCL Tech were trading nearly 1.5 per cent higher at Rs 527.25 apiece on the BSE as against 0.6 per cent decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.