HDFC Bank dips 3% as June quarter results miss Street estimates

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
HDFC jumps 4.4% from day's low; analysts see up to 26% upside post Q3 nos
HDFC Q3 standalone profit slips 65% YoY to Rs 2,926 cr, revenue tanks 42.2%
HDFC's adjusted net profit up 27% in Q3
HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 18% YoY to Rs 8,186 crore
-
Shares of HDFC Bank declined 3 per cent to Rs 1,475 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday after the lender reported lower than expected performance for the quarter ended June (Q1FY22). The bank posted a 16.1 per cent jump in Q1 net profit to Rs 7,729.6 crore as the bank’s asset quality deteriorated and provisions increased. The country’s largest private-sector lender's profit stood at Rs 6,659 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY21).
The net interest income (NII) of the lender rose 8.57 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1FY21 to Rs 17,009 crore, driven by growth in advances at 14.4 per cent and a net interest margin of 4.1 per cent. In the same period, the other income of the lender was up 54.3 per cent YoY at Rs 6,228.5 crore. HDFC Bank posted a moderate operating performance due to a fall in net interest margins (NIMs) by 10 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 4.1 per cent.
The asset quality of the bank deteriorated slightly at the end of the June quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank stood at 1.47 per cent as opposed to gross NPAs of 1.32 per cent at the end of the March quarter and 1.36 per cent as of June 30, 2020. Net NPAs of the bank stood at 0.48 per cent of the advances portfolio.
"The cost to income ratio (C/I) ratio came down to 35 per cent from 37.2 per cent QoQ due to low business activity. Provisions were elevated at Rs 4,830 crore. As a result, profit after tax was slightly below estimate. The bank currently holds floating provisions worth Rs 1,451 crore and contingent provisions of Rs 6,596 crore. Loan growth moderated sequentially at 1.3 per cent to Rs 11.47 trillion while deposit accretion was decent at 13.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1.34 trillion," ICICI Securities said in a note.
HDFC Bank continues to deliver better growth in advances, led by healthy trends in Commercial and Rural Banking loans. The bank’s operating performance remains broadly in line, though the margin has been under pressure owing to continued embargoes, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a result update.
The brokerage further said the asset quality has deteriorated marginally due to disruptions in collections on account of the second Covid wave. The bank continues to make additional contingent provisions to further strengthen its balance sheet. Total restructured book increased to 0.8 per cent of loans (versus 0.6 per cent of loans), however, overall stress formation remains under control. Lifting of restrictions by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remains a key monitorable in the near term, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU