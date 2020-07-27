HDFC Bank slides 3% as Aditya Puri sells 95% of his stake in the bank

Shares of private lender slipped 2.7 per cent to Rs 1,088.05 on the BSE on Monday after its managing director and chief executive officer sold off nearly 95 per cent of his stake in the bank valued at Rs 842.7 crore.

Puri held 0.14 per cent stake (or about 7.8 million shares in the bank), of which he has sold 7.42 million shares between July 21 and July 23 through open market. He held 0.14 per cent stake or about 7.8 million shares in the bank.

At 9:23 am, the stock was trading near the early morning lows at Rs 1,090 on the BSE, down 2.5 per cent, and was the loser on the S&P BSE Sensex index. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 38,106 level, down 23 points or 0.06 per cent.



Puri exercised stock options of Rs 161.56 crore during the year, according to the bank’s 2019-20 annual report. “The shares were allotted to Puri at different times, at different price points (not at par). The acquisition cost and tax have to be accounted for as well. The net amount, therefore, will be much less,” said the spokesperson for

According to exchange filings, Puri exercised 3.42 million stock options at an acquisition cost of Rs 158 crore between October 2015 and July 2020, and sold 9.65 million shares, including last week’s sale, for Rs 1,165 crore.

Aditya Puri, who is set to retire from the bank in October, has been the longest serving MD of a private bank in India. He has been at the helm of for the past 26 years, since its inception in 1994. During the bank's annual general meeting on July 18, the MD and CEO had said that his preferred successor is an internal candidate, who has spent 25 years at the lender.

However, he did not name the candidate.

"He (the successor) has been with us for 25 years… my successor was always in place, at least in my mind," Puri had told shareholders at the bank's virtual AGM.

As per reports, the bank has put forward names of three eligible candidates to RBI for the position of MD & CEO post retirement of Included among the names are two of Bank’s veterans - Sashidhar Jagdishan and Kaizad Bharucha - both of whom have spent over 25 years with the bank, while the third, external candidate being Citi Commercial Bank’s current CEO, Sunil Garg.



"The bank will witness a change at the helm after three decades, with MD & CEO retiring in Oct’20. While we continue to believe that HDFCB's process-driven business will hold it in good stead, the stock could be negatively affected should there be a slew of senior management exits during the transition phase," said analysts at BOB Capital in a report post Q1FY21. The brokerage, however, has 'buy' call on the stock given its strong processes, risk management practices and stable asset quality. The target price is at Rs 1,275.

For the April-June 2020 quarter, the bank's net profit rose 19.58 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,658.62 crore compared to Rs 5,568.16 crore logged in the corresponding quarter last year. Besides, net interest income (NII) grew 17.80 per cent YoY to Rs 15,665.40 crore in Q1FY21, supported by growth in advances of 20.9 per cent, and a growth in deposits of 24.6 per cent.

That apart, provision and contingencies increased 48.89 per cent YoY and 2.82 per cent QoQ to Rs 3,891.52 crore during the quarter under review. Total provisions for the quarter included contingent provisions of around Rs 1,000 crore.

Asset quality, however, deteriorated marginally as percentage of gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 1.36 per cent in Q1FY21 against 1.26 per cent in Q4FY20.

"Strong governance and equally strong asset quality has always been the hallmark of HDFC Bank setting it apart from its peers. Bank is expected to build up further on its growth momentum from current levels. We value the stock at 3.5x FY22E BVPS (equivalent to 3-year average forward P/BV multiple)," said analysts at Geojit Financial Services in a report dated July 24. GThe brokerage has 'buy' call on the stock with a taregt price of Rs 1,403.