HDFC Mutual Fund reports 61% rise in Q4 profit at Rs 276 crore

Jash Kriplani  |  Mumbai 

ICICI Pru had overtaken HDFC MF — which had occupied the top slot since October 2011 — in the quarter ending March 2016

The country’s largest fund house — HDFC Mutual Fund (MF) — on Friday reported its result for March quarter. For the quarter, the MF's profits grew 61 per cent, compared to the same quarter last year.

The fund house made profits of Rs 276 crore in March quarter. For 2018-2019, the company clocked profits of Rs 930 crore, which was 31 per cent higher than previous year.

The company ended the year with 16.2 per cent market share in the actively-managed equity oriented schemes. According to the fund house, it manages Rs 1.6 trillion of assets in such schemes.
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 22:51 IST

