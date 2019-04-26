HDFC Mutual Fund reports 61% rise in Q4 profit at Rs 276 crore

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Life OFS retail investor portion garners 84% subscription
HDFC Life drops 6% on stake sale announcement by Standard Life
Standard Life to sell 4.93% stake in HDFC Life for Rs 3,557 crore
SBI Life takes a lead over ICICI Prudential, HDFC life on key parameters
HDFC MF guidance signals revenue fall after Sebi diktat; Q3 net up 25%
-
The country’s largest fund house — HDFC Mutual Fund (MF) — on Friday reported its result for March quarter. For the quarter, the MF's profits grew 61 per cent, compared to the same quarter last year.
The fund house made profits of Rs 276 crore in March quarter. For 2018-2019, the company clocked profits of Rs 930 crore, which was 31 per cent higher than previous year.
The company ended the year with 16.2 per cent market share in the actively-managed equity oriented schemes. According to the fund house, it manages Rs 1.6 trillion of assets in such schemes.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU