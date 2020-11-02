HDFC Q2 net profit tanks 28% YoY to Rs 2,870 crore, beats Street estimates

-
Housing financier HDFC’s net profit for September quarter of FY21 tumbled 27.5 per cent to Rs 2,870.12 crore, less than Street's expectations of over 50 per cent, supported by gain from stake sale HDFC Life during the quarter. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 3,961.5 crore in the year-ago period.
On a consolidated basis, the profit declined 53.15 per cent to Rs 5,035.41 crore from Rs 10,748.69 crore clocked in Q2FY20.
"The Corporation has sold 26 million equity shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life) resulting in a pre-tax gain of Rs 1,240.59 crore," the management said in a statement to the exchanges.
The numbers beat profit estimate, cheering investors. The stock soared to day's high of Rs 2,043 apiece on the BSE, up 6.2 per cent, as against 0.65 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.
Analysts at ICICI Securities had expected the net profit to decline 54 per cent YoY to Rs 1,811.7 crore during the quarter. READ ANALYSTS’ EXPECTATIONS HERE
Its pre-tax profit declined 22 per cent on a yearly-basis to Rs 3,531.78 crore. The same was Rs 4,530 crore in the September quarter of FY20. Sequentially, it slipped 2 per cent from Rs 3,606.83 crore.
Net interest income (NII) came in at Rs 3,647 crore, jumping 20.7 per cent YoY from Rs 3,021 crore.Net interest margin (NIM) remained flat at 3.3 per cent. Overall, total income stood at Rs 11,732.7 crore, down 13 per cent from Rs 13,494.12 crore reported in Q2FY20.
Phillips Capital had expected HDFC’s net interest income (NII) to come in at Rs 3,311.2 crore for Q2FY21, up 12.2 per cent from Rs 2,950.4 crore clocked in Q2FY20, but down 0.7 per cent from Rs 3,335.6 crore reported in the June quarter of the current fiscal.
It set aside provisions worth Rs 436 crore in the September quarter of FY21.
