Here is a derivative strategy for Cadila Health by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec

BUY CADILA HEALTH JAN 510 CALL @ Rs 20
Lot Size: 2200
Stop loss of Rs 15
Target Rs 30
Rationale:
The stock price has broken out from the consolidation which held for last three weeks
Volumes during the breakout has seen sharp jump
The stock has seen long build of more than 5% in Derivative segment on 14th Jan 2021
Higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily and weekly charts
The price is also placed above all important moving average parameters
Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish
- We recommend buying Cadila Healthcare Jan 510 Call at 20 for the upside target of 30, keeping Stoploss at 15.
Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The analyst doesn't have any holding in the stock. Views are personal.
