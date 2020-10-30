Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on HPCL by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Bull spread Strategy on HPCL

Buy 180 Call at Rs 11.80 & simultaneously sell 200 Call at Rs 4.8

Lot Size 2700.

Cost of the strategy Rs 7 (Rs 18900 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 35100 If closes at or above 200 till 26 November expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 187

Rationale:



Long build up is seen in the Futures' where we have seen 23 per cent rise in the Open Interest (Prov) with HPCL rising by 5 per cent.

Bullish engulfing pattern is formed with higher volumes on the daily chart.

Short term trend of the stock has turned positive where it is trading above its 5 and 20-day EMA.

RSI Oscillator has formed positive divergence Indicating probable trend reversal.





Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.