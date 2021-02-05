Here's a derivative strategy on Bajaj Finance by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec

Strategy on

Buy Bajaj Fin Feb 5,700 Call at Rs 164

Stop-loss: Rs 90

Target: Rs 280

Lot Size: 250

Rationale:

-- Long build-up was seen in the Bajaj Fin Futures’ where we have seen 16 per cent (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 5 per cent.

-- The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes

-- Oscillators like RSI and MFI are showing strength in the current uptrend

-- Plus DI is trading above minus DI while ADX line is placed above 20, Indicating momentum in the stock

