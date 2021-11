Here's why Ajit Mishra is bullish on Petronet, Motherson, Muthoot Finance

Systems Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 238.65



Initiation range: Rs 235-237Target: Rs 250Stop loss: Rs 230We are seeing noticeable traction in the auto & ancillary space and also looks set to resume the trend. The stock seems to be gradually rebounding after forming a strong base around Rs 220 levels and is likely to retest the previous swing high soon. We recommend creating fresh longs in the mentioned zone.

Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 1,629.05

Initiation range: Rs 1,610-1,620

Target: Rs 1,700

Stop loss: Rs 1,580



has witnessed a fresh breakout from a consolidation range of Rs 1,450-1,580 and made a new record high as well. The chart pattern is pointing towards a strong up move. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and accumulate the stock in the given range.

Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 235.60

Initiation range: Rs 232-234

Target: Rs 244

Stop loss: Rs 229



has been consolidating within Rs 210-260 levels for over a year and currently trading in the middle of the band. The stock has formed a strong base around Rs 230 levels which also coincides with the support zone of long-term moving average (200-EMA) on the daily chart. Indications are in the favor of a steady up move from hereon. We thus recommend creating fresh longs in the mentioned zone.

Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking.

http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer