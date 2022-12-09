Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Buy Garden Reach, Praj Industries

-
ALSO READ
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Buy Kothari Sugars, IEX
Trading Strategies for Cochin Shipyard, Larsen & Toubro by Mehul Kothari
Mehul Kothari recommends Arvind Fashions, CAMS as top 'Diwali' picks
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Buy Page Industries, Sell TCS
Here's why Mehul Kothari expects Axis Bank to hit Rs 1,000-mark
-
BUY
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE)
Buy Near: Rs 540
TargetL: Rs 590
Stop Loss: Rs 515
Similar to other shipping related stocks; even GRSE has been upbeat and is trading near its life time high. We witnessed a fresh breakout in the stock above Rs 535 and the pattern resembles a bullish symmetrical triangle. The price action is supported with decent volumes.
Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 540 with a strict stop of Rs 515.
BUY
Praj Industries
Buy Above: Rs 387.50
Target: Rs 412
Stop Loss: Rs 375
During the past one month; Praj Industries has been in a corrective mode and has eroded around 17 per cent from the peak of Rs 461. The stock is a bit oversold on the daily time frame and has been consolidating above 200-day moving average since last few trading sessions. There is a possibility of bounce from here on.
Hence, we advise traders to buy the stock above Rs 387.50, with a strict stop of Rs 375.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 08:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU