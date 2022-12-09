JUST IN
Nandish Shah recommends this F&O strategy in Bank Nifty for 22-Dec expiry
Post impressive Q2 results: SBI, Coal India look set for up to 21% rally
RBI Policy: Time to be selective in rate sensitives; keep DLF, SBI on radar
Tata Coffee, CCL Products: Tea, Coffee stocks to brew more gains in 2023
TaMo, M&M: Price rise unlikely to put auto stocks in top gear, charts show
Mehul Kothari expects NLC India, DLF to gain in the near term; check why
CEAT, Apollo, JK Tyre: NCLAT relief may drive tyre stocks up to 16% higher
Will one-licence regime revive trend in insurance stocks? Chart check here
Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Astral, Voltas
F&O Strategy: Here's why Nandish Shah recommends Bull spread on M&M Finance
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Market Technicals Â» Daily Technical
Nandish Shah recommends this F&O strategy in Bank Nifty for 22-Dec expiry
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Buy Garden Reach, Praj Industries

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, Garden Reach can rally to Rs 590, while Praj Industries can bounce back to Rs 412.

Topics
Market technicals | Market Outlook | Stock Recommendations

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

BUY

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE)

Buy Near: Rs 540

TargetL: Rs 590

Stop Loss: Rs 515

Similar to other shipping related stocks; even GRSE has been upbeat and is trading near its life time high. We witnessed a fresh breakout in the stock above Rs 535 and the pattern resembles a bullish symmetrical triangle. The price action is supported with decent volumes.

Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 540 with a strict stop of Rs 515.

BUY

Praj Industries

Buy Above: Rs 387.50

Target: Rs 412

Stop Loss: Rs 375

During the past one month; Praj Industries has been in a corrective mode and has eroded around 17 per cent from the peak of Rs 461. The stock is a bit oversold on the daily time frame and has been consolidating above 200-day moving average since last few trading sessions. There is a possibility of bounce from here on.

Hence, we advise traders to buy the stock above Rs 387.50, with a strict stop of Rs 375.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market technicals

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 08:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.