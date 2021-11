Here's why Osho Krishan recommends buying Bharti Airtel, Birlasoft

BUY BHARTIARTL

TARGET: Rs 780

STOP LOSS: Rs 708



has witnessed a runaway gap in the last trading session and managed to sustain above the same irrespective of the huge sell-off in the broader market. The stock has been placed at its lifetime high zone and that too has been backed by robust volumes indicating inherent strength. Even on the oscillator front, 14-period RSI has seen a positive crossover to its signal line affirming a bullish stance in the counter.

BUY BSOFT

TARGET: Rs 500

STOP LOSS: Rs 418



BSOFT has witnessed a strong consolidation range breakout in the recent period that has been backed by robust volumes. The stock has seen some correction in the past two trading sessions due to the ongoing sell-off, but still managed to uphold its breakout zone indicating strong demand in the counter. Any minor correction towards the Rs 445 odd zone could again be utilized to accumulate the stock for a higher potential target in the near term.

Osho Krishan is senior manager – Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal.