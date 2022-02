Here's why Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying Raymond, NIIT

The came back with vengeance and recouped all the losses registered on February 14 2022. The Nifty surged more than 3 per cent to close at 17,352. However, lower tops are still intact on the daily chart of the Nifty, which shows that there could be a choppy trend ahead. Resistances for the Nifty are seen at 17,639 and 17,794, whereas support for the Nifty has shifted up at 17,000-mark.

Raymond

Buy: Rs 733.45

Target: Rs 782



Stop-loss: Rs 700From the 52-week high of Rs 810, the stock witnessed a gradual correction towards its 50-day EMA. On February 15 the stock gained more than 6 per cent on the back of rising volumes. The previous correction in the price was with thin volumes. The primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly charts. VIEW CHART Buy: Rs 428Target: Rs 457Stop-loss: Rs 408The stock has formed a bullish “Piercing line” candlestick pattern on the daily chart. Bullish candle is accompanied with rising volumes. The stock has reclaimed its level above its 50-day EMA. The stock seems to have made higher bottom on the daily chart, which is likely to see follow up buying in the short term. VIEW CHART Vinay Rajani, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal.