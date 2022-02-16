Here's why Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying Raymond, NIIT

-
ALSO READ
Market outlook & two stock ideas by Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking
2 stock picks by Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi: Buy LIC Housing, Adani Ports
Two technical stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Eicher Motors, Zee Ent: Trading ideas by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Britannia, HDFC Bank
-
The NSE Nifty came back with vengeance and recouped all the losses registered on February 14 2022. The Nifty surged more than 3 per cent to close at 17,352. However, lower tops are still intact on the daily chart of the Nifty, which shows that there could be a choppy trend ahead. Resistances for the Nifty are seen at 17,639 and 17,794, whereas support for the Nifty has shifted up at 17,000-mark.
Raymond
Buy: Rs 733.45
Target: Rs 782
From the 52-week high of Rs 810, the stock witnessed a gradual correction towards its 50-day EMA. On February 15 the stock gained more than 6 per cent on the back of rising volumes. The previous correction in the price was with thin volumes. The primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly charts. VIEW CHART
NIIT
Buy: Rs 428
Target: Rs 457
Stop-loss: Rs 408
The stock has formed a bullish “Piercing line” candlestick pattern on the daily chart. Bullish candle is accompanied with rising volumes. The stock has reclaimed its level above its 50-day EMA. The stock seems to have made higher bottom on the daily chart, which is likely to see follow up buying in the short term. VIEW CHART
Vinay Rajani, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU