JUST IN
Charts suggest 41,569 as trend changing level on Bank Nifty: Ravi Nathani
RIL, Dr Reddy's Labs: 5 Nifty500 stocks cross 200-DMA, defying weak trend
Resistance for Nifty seen at 18,140, says Ravi Nathani
Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Laurus Labs, RateGain Travel Technologies
TCS, HCL Tech, Infy: How to trade IT stocks ahead of Q3 results?
Nifty IT index likely to consolidate, FMCG looks weak, says Ravi Nathani
Bajaj twins need to sustain these key levels to prevent extended selloff
Ravi Nathani shares key levels on Nifty, Nifty Bank indices for Friday
F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends to long Glenmark Pharma futures
Watch out for these key levels on HDFC Life, ICICI Pru, says Mehul Kothari
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical
Charts suggest 41,569 as trend changing level on Bank Nifty: Ravi Nathani
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Here's why Vinay Rajani recommends to buy SBI Life, Indian Oil

On the broader market outlook, the technical & derivative analyst from HDFC Securities expects the near term trend on the Nifty to remain bearish as long as the index stays below 18,141.

Topics
Nifty Outlook | Market technicals | Market trends

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Nifty View

The Nifty continued to trade in a choppy trend and failed to register follow up buying after yesterday's pullback rally. The index lost almost a per cent and closed below previous day's low.

The Nifty has formed lower top at 18,141 and turned south and therefore unless 18,141 is taken out decisively, trend would remain bearish for Nifty.

Strong support for Nifty is seen at 17,774, below which bearish momentum is likely to accelerate towards 17,500 level.

BUY

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)

Last close: Rs 80.55

Targets: Rs 86

Stop Loss: Rs 77.4

The stock price has surpassed crucial resistance of previous top placed at Rs 79. Price breakout is accompanied with rising volumes.

The stock price has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily charts and the stock price is placed above all important moving averages. Indicators and oscillators have tuned bullish on daily and weekly charts.

BUY

SBI Life Insurance

Last close: Rs 1,301.40

Targets: Rs 1,370

Stop Loss: Rs 1,271

The stock price has surpassed crucial resistance of previous top placed at Rs 1,295. The stock is placed above its 50, 100 and 200 DMA, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames.

Life Insurance sector has recently picked up the momentum. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on daily and weekly charts.

(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nifty Outlook

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 08:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.