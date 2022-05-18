Here's why Vinay Rajani suggests buying Chalet Hotels, UTI AMC

-
ALSO READ
Hotel stocks gain on hopes of demand rebound; Chalet Hotels surges 20%
Hotel stocks rally on heavy volumes; Chalet, Lemon Tree soar over 10%
Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi is bullish on these 2 consumer durable stocks
Positional trend on Nifty is bearish, resistance at 16,200: HDFC Securities
Dabur, CEAT: Two stocks that are flashing bullish signals on tech charts
-
BUY | CHALET HOTELS
TARGET: Rs 335
The stock of CHALET HOTELS has broken out from its symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. The price breakout was accompanied by a jump in volume counter. That apart, daily MACD crossed the signal and equilibrium line on the upside. Not only this but the DMI indicator has also turned bullish on the daily charts as the stock is trying to find support at 50 days EMA. Hence, one can accumulate the stock with a target price of Rs 335 and stop loss of 295.
BUY | UTI AMC
TARGET: Rs 788
STOP LOSS: Rs 695
While the stock managed to close above its 5-day EMA, oscillators on the daily charts have exited the oversold zone. Recently, the stock has formed bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern on the daily chart. Thus, we advise investors to go long on the stock with a target price of Rs 788 and stop loss of Rs 695.
(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU