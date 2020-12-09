Heritage Foods advances 16% after stake sale in Future Retail to pare debt

-
ALSO READ
Parag Milk Foods up 7% on launching a new product in its premium category
ADF Foods advances 19% on heavy volumes, stock hits new high
Hindustan Foods, DFM Foods hit 52-wk highs, rally over 100% from March lows
ADF Foods hits 5% upper circuit after stake purchase by Ashish Kacholia
Future Enterprises' board to meet on Saturday, to discuss raising funds
-
“The Company has disposed off its entire holdings/investment of 17.85 million equity shares held in Future Retail. These shares were sold through Stock Exchange in Open Market in various tranches and the net amount of Rs 131.94 crore was received by the company,” Heritage Foods said in exchange filing.
The said proceeds shall be mainly utilised for the repayment of term loans of the company, it said. As of September 2020, in Future Retail, Heritage Foods had 17.34 million or 3.2 per cent stake, the shareholding pattern data shows.
Despite today’s rally, the stock of Heritage Foods has underperformed the market by falling 7 per cent, as compared to 20 per cent rally in the S&P BSE Sensex.
For the July-September quarter (Q2FY21), the company had posted 75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2.70 crore, while revenue dropped by 10 per cent YoY at Rs 610 crore over the previous year quarter.
The management said the rising disposable incomes; growing consumer preference for branded and value-added milk and milk products, and increased awareness of nutrition is driving the demand for dairy products in India.
The dairy exports are also seen as a huge untapped opportunity for India, which currently has only 0.01 per cent share of the global dairy export market. Initiatives are being taken to improve the productivity of dairy co-operatives along with investments by private domestic players to boost the performance of the dairy sector, the company said in FY19-20 annual report.
At 12:59 pm, the stock was trading higher by 14 per cent at Rs 320 on the BSE on the back of heavy volumes. A combined 860,000 equity shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.68 per cent at 45,916 points.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU