Hester Bio surges 22% in 2 days on tech transfer for manufacturing Covaxin

Shares of Hester Biosciences rallied 14 per cent to Rs 3,099 on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Friday, surging 22 per cent in two days, after the company said it is part of a MoU between vaccine maker Bharat Biotech and Gujarat Covid Vaccine Consortium (GCVC) for contract manufacturing the drug substance for Covaxin.
The company said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Bharat Biotech (BB) International Limited and Gujarat Covid Vaccine Consortium (GCVC) towards contract manufacturing for the drug substance for COVAXIN, of which Hester is a part.
GCVC comprises of Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC), a Government of Gujarat undertaking, Hester Biosciences and Omnibrx Biotechnologies Private Limited.
“"BB shall provide the technology for the production of the drug substance for COVAXIN. GBRC will act as an advisor and mentor and will facilitate the technology transfer from Bharat Biotech. Hester shall provide the complete infrastructure at its Gujarat plant for the manufacturing of the drug substance and Omnibrx shall act as a technology support partner," Hester Biosciences said in a statement. This entire process is facilitated by Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, it added.
The technology transfer from BB will enable Hester to provide the drug substance from August 2021 to BB for its vaccine production. The company has estimated an outlay of Rs 40 crore for this project.
At 09:39 am, the stock was up 10 per cent at Rs 2,998 on the BSE as compared to a 0.59 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,180 on May 18, 2021. A combined around 50,000 equity shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.
