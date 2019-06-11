Hester Biosciences hits 52-week high; stock surges 71% in 2019 so far

Extending the rally seen during the past seven trading sessions, shares of hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,925 apiece, up 3 per cent on the BSE, on Tuesday. This was on the back of the government's decision to clear an outlay of Rs 13,342 crore for industry.

The stock of India's second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer was trading close to its all-time high of Rs 1,950 per share touched on December 26, 2017 in intra-day trade.

As part of its first few after being re-elected for a second consecutive term, the last week, announced an initiative to control Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucella disease among animals.

"The end result achievable through this initiative is immunisation of animals against FMD and Brucella disease, improvement in the health of animals, primarily improving milk yields (due to better animal health) and less disease incidences," a statement released by the government said, adding, "Farmers in India will also be benefitted economically as well as in terms of their own health".

The decision opened avenue for companies like Hester to make the vaccine available across the country.

"The company has already geared-up to ensure that it is able to supply the required quantities in the coming years,” Rajiv Gandhi, CEO & Managing Director of the company said in a statement.

For the financial year 2019, had reported a strong 76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 41 crore. While net sales grew 31 per cent at Rs 178 crore over the previous fiscal, Ebitda (earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization) margin improved to 38 per cent from 35 per cent during the same period.

Thus far in the calendar year 2019, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 71 per cent, as compared to 11 per cent rise in the S&P