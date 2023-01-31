JUST IN
Sebi penalises 15 entities for manipulating BFL Asset Finvest stock prices
Winter chill grips domestic indices unlike Asian peers; Nifty50 falls most
Adani FPO sails through Hindenburg storm; issue fully subscribed
Laurus Labs slips 5%, hits over 2-year low post December quarter results
Auto shares in focus ahead of January sales; M&M up 2%, nears record high
Adani Enterprises FPO: Issue fully subscribed on the last day with NII push
Surya Roshni extends rally on strong Q3 earnings; stock surges 30% in Jan
Britannia's Q3 revenues may rise up to 20% YoY on higher volumes: Analysts
Ashish Kacholia to buy over 5% stake in this SME firm; stock soars 14%
Beside Adani Green, Adani Transmission; 14 other stocks hit new 52-week low
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Mixed day for Adani group stocks, market capitalisation unchanged
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Hindenburg report: Sebi discusses Adani firms with ratings agencies

SEBI asked about the maturity profile of Adani Group debts, its liquidity, the founder's leverage and the overall rating process

Topics
SEBI | Adani Group | Hindenburg Report

Saikat Das | Bloomberg 

adani group
Photo: Bloomberg

India’s market regulator met with ratings agencies to discuss Adani Group companies, according to people familiar with the matter, after a short-seller’s scathing report eroded more than $69 billion of the conglomerate’s stock market value.

Assessors including Crisil Ltd., the local arm of S&P Global Ratings, made a presentation to the Securities and Exchange Board of India in recent days, said the people, who declined to be identified as the discussions were private.

The finances of companies backed by Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, have come into focus after short seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of corporate malpractice. But there has been no suggestion it would struggle to make debt payments or that the meeting with ratings agencies is more than routine dialog.

SEBI asked about the maturity profile of Adani Group debts, its liquidity, the founder’s leverage and the overall rating process, some of the people said. The ratings firms did not express concern or say a revision was pending, they added.

A SEBI circular from 2017 instructed assessors to review a rating after a “significant decline” in a company’s stock or bond price, not linked to the general swings in the market.

The Adani Group’s chief financial officer has termed Hindenburg’s allegations “baseless and discredited.” Even so, the companies’ shares and bonds have dropped.

A spokesperson for SEBI didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment when contacted by telephone. Crisil said it had “no specific comments” for now, adding its discussions with regulators were confidential and that it regularly monitored developments.

ICRA Limited declined to comment. The press departments of India Ratings and Research Private Limited and CareEdge Ratings didn’t respond Bloomberg’s request for comment.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 22:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.