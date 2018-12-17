Hotel stocks gain big; Savera Industries, Kamat Hotels rally up to 11%

Shares of hotel companies were trading higher in the intra-day trade on Monday with Savera Industries, Kamat Hotels, India Tourism Development Corporation and rallying up to 11 per cent on amid reports the hospitality and tourism industry in India is set to witness an uptick going ahead.

According to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL), fundamentals for the Indian are turning favorable, with demand growth (10-12 per cent) likely to outpace supply growth (5 per cent over FY18-23). Earlier, new inventory/room supply growth of 10.6 per cent against room demand growth of 10.2 per cent over FY08-18, was keeping the hotel room rates in check. However, with the pace of new room addition slowing down, signs that the market is finally absorbing the additional supply are now visible. As a result, occupancy levels have inched up from 58 per cent in FY13 to 67 per cent in FY18, the report added.

"The have not performed well during the last three to four years. Thus, currently, value buying is being witnessed in select stocks. Also, the portfolio diversification, which is happening in this industry, is another major reason why are rallying, explains Vivek Kumar Negi, Director Finethic Wealth Services.

“With the holiday season round the corner, there is a turnaround period for not only this industry but for travel and tourism as well. Therefore, companies like Cox and Kings, Mahindra Holidays, are also expected to perform well in the coming days,"Negi added.

