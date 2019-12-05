Here's how to trade NiftyBank and Nifty PSU Bank indices post RBI policy

NIFTY BANK: The Nifty Bank has seen a sharp rally from 27,750 to 32,150 levels in the last 33 sessions. It witnessed one session of a “gap-up” close, whose range of 30,860 – 30,789 is not even filled. This purely indicates positive strength, which the index has held till now.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators are trading in a negative crossover, which hint at selling pressure on an upside. Weakness can creep in if the index closes below 31,500 levels decisively. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART NIFTY PSU BANK: As of ...