How to use morning and evening stars to make money in stock market

Morning Star and Evening Star are two candlestick patterns that symbolize major trend reversal ahead that can shift the market sentiment. The Morning Star is considered as a positive indicator, whereas Evening Star denotes a negative turnaround.

Morning Star This candlestick pattern involves three candles with a long body red candle, followed by a small body green candle showing possible turnaround which receives confirmation from the next long green body candle. The small green candle in the middle is the day where the market shows indecision and uncertainty, which turns ...