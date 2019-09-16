HPCL, BPCL, IOC and aviation stocks tumble as global crude oil prices surge

The spike in global crude oil prices, led by the largest-ever disruption at Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production facilities, was bound to send ripples for India’s oil & gas players as well as those whose fortunes are linked to oil price movement such as aviation companies.

The Brent crude oil price spiked by almost 20 per cent intra-day (about $12) to $71.95 a barrel before slipping a bit to $67 levels on Monday evening (6 pm India time), compared to a close of $59.73 on Friday. Stock prices of oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), Bharat ...