HUL hits record high, GSK Consumer gains 7% after board approves merger

Shares of (HUL) and (GSKCH) have moved higher by up to 7% on the BSE, after their respective boards approved their merger, subject to obtaining requisite approvals from statutory authorities and shareholders.

hit a new high of Rs 1,833, up 4.5% on the BSE, surpassing its previous high of Rs 1,808 touched on August 20, 2018, on the BSE in intra-day trade.

GSKCH has rallied 6% to Rs 7,687, bouncing back by 8% from its day’s low level of Rs 7,090 before the announcement. At 02:59 pm; the stock was trading 3% higher at Rs 7,481, as compared to 0.03% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The of GSKCH India with will be on a basis of an exchange ratio of 4.39 shares for each GSKCH India share, implying a total equity value of Rs 317 billion for 100% of GSKCH India. Following the issue of new HUL shares, Unilever‘s holding in HUL will be diluted from 67.2% to 61.9%," HUL said in a regulatory filing.

The includes the totality of operations within GSKCH India, including a consignment selling contract to distribute GSKCH India's over-the-counter and oral health products in India, it added.



The acquisition is in line with the strategy to build a sustainable and profitable Foods and Refreshment (F&R) business in India by leveraging the mega trend of health and wellness. GSK CH India is the market leader in the HFD category, with iconic brands such as Horlicks and Boost, and a product portfolio supported by strong nutritional claims.

HUL said it will increase penetration with a special focus on rural and emerging channels and expand our offerings to the fast-growing premium segment.

The company will drive significant cost synergies from a combination of supply chain efficiencies and operational improvements, go-to-market and distribution network optimisation, scale in a number of cost areas such as marketing and streamlining of overlapping infrastructure. It expects the business to grow in double-digits in the medium-term and margins to be accretive to HUL post realisation of synergy benefits.