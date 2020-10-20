HUL Q2 net up 9% YoY to Rs 2,009 crore; announces interim dividend of Rs 14

-
-
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Tuesday reported an 8.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit at Rs 2,009 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal year (Q2FY21). The company had logged a profit of Rs 1,848 crore in the year-ago period.
On a sequential basis, numbers grew 6.8 per cent.
Revenue for the quarter under review came in at Rs 11,276 crore, up 16.1 per cent YoY. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue increased by 8.3 per cent.
The board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 14 per share. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement for payment of interim dividend is fixed as October 29, 2020.
Analysts at Emkay Global had estimated HUL's organic sales to grow 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) whereas, including GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (GSK) sales, revenue was expected to grow 19 per cent YoY at Rs 11,713.3 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) or net profit was estimated to increase by 16.4 per cent YoY and 13.9 per cent QoQ to Rs 2,133.3 crore. CLICK HERE TO READ WHAT ANALYSTS HAD EXPECTED
