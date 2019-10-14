HUL Q2 net up 21% YoY to Rs 1,848 cr; to give Rs 11/sh as interim dividend

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Monday posted net profit of Rs 1,848 crore, up 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for the second quarter of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20). The company had posted profit of Rs 1,525 crore in the year-ago period.



On consolidated basis, the company posted net profit of Rs 1,814 crore, up 22.7 per cent YoY.

Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 9,852 crore, up 6.7 per cent YoY while EBITDA came in at Rs 2,443 crore, up 21 per cent YoY. EBITDA margin jumped 290 bps YoY to 24.8 per cent YoY from 21.9 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share for the year ending March 21, 2020.

"Amidst a challenging market environment, HUL has delivered another quarter of resilient performance and sustained margin improvement. Our focus on consumer value, excellence in execution and market development continues to serve us well," Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director commented.

The near-term outlook for demand especially in rural India remains challenging. We welcome the various measures announced by the Government and the Reserve Bank of India to spur investment and improve liquidity and are confident that the government will take all necessary steps for higher income transference to rural India, the company said in its earnings release.



"HUL remains well positioned to unlock the structural FMCG India opportunity while navigating the short-term challenges. We continue to progress our ‘purpose-led and future-fit’ agenda which is underpinned by our sustainability initiatives and ‘Re-imagining HUL’ driven by leveraging data and technology in all aspects of our operations," the statement added.