JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty above 10,700 mark on global cues
Business Standard

ICICI Bank to probe CEO's role post whistle-blower complaint; stock up 4%

The allegations of wrongdoing pertain to loans extended by ICICI Bank to the Videocon group, which had business relations with NuPower Renewables, owned by Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

ICICI, Videocon

ICICI Bank gained 4 per cent to Rs 297 levels on the NSE on Friday, a day after the bank decided to conduct an independent enquiry into allegations of breach of code of conduct and conflict of interest against its managing director, Chanda Kochhar.

The enquiry will be headed by an “independent and credible person”, the bank said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The allegations of wrongdoing pertain to loans extended by ICICI Bank to the Videocon group, which had business relations with NuPower Renewables, owned by Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar.

Also Read: Videocon loan case: Sebi sends notice to ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar


"According to reports, Chanda Kochhar has been asked to go on an indefinate leave. This gives room for a fair and just enquiry into the allegations. That apart, the process of finding a replacement will be swift. All this was an overhang on the stock till now. At the current levels, the stock looks attractive valuation-wise and is a good buy from a long-term perspective," says A K Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

First Published: Fri, June 01 2018. 09:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements