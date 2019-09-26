ICICI Lombard rebounds 9% from day's low after block deals

-
Till 02:25 pm, around 23.26 million equity shares, representing 5 per cent of total equity of ICICI Lombard, changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows. The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.
Earlier on September 11, 2019, Red Bloom Investment Ltd, a part of Warburg Pincus group, had sold 12.3 million equity shares or 2.7 per cent stake in general insurer ICICI Lombard for Rs 1,378 crore through open market transactions. Red Bloom Investment sold shares at price of Rs 1,122 per share, the bulk deal data shows.
