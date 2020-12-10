IFCI hits 52-week high on heavy volumes; stock rallies 73% in six days

-
ALSO READ
Eclerx surges 11% as board to consider share buyback proposal today
INEOS Styrolution tanks 20% as promoter rejects delisting discovery price
Weekly stock recommendations by Religare Broking: Buy Sun Pharma, TVS Motor
Ajanta Pharma trades firm in a subdued market as board mulls share buyback
YES Bank slips 9% after fixing FPO floor price at Rs 12 per share
-
Since November 25, in the past 10 trading days, the state-owned financial institutions' stock price has rallied 73 per cent after the company said it expects improvement in the asset portfolio quality and cash flow.
“Various strategic initiatives including measures for recovery were initiated during the year in order to maximize recovery under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) route and other modes, expedite divestment of non-core assets and strengthen the appraisal and risk management processes and controls, which are expected to improve the asset portfolio quality as well as cash flow of the Company and make the balance sheet of the Company healthier,” IFCI said in financial year 2019-20 (FY20) annual report.
Moreover, the recent impact of Covid-19 has slowed down the judicial process. Further, fresh reference to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has been put on hold, which will delay the resolution process and has burdened the judicial system with further backlog of pending cases. However, notifying the provisions of insolvency against personal guarantors under IBC is a positive step taken by the Government for proceeding against the guarantors of stressed loan accounts. IFCI is proactively taking steps to initiate personal insolvency to maximize the recovery from NPAs, it said.
IFCI is engaged in project financing infrastructure development debt and equity underwriting and syndication venture capital stock broking and merchant banking factoring asset reconstruction tourism finance micro finance corporate and infrastructure advisory technical consultancy and management education. Financial products include short-term loans, long-term loans, lease financing and structured products: acquisition finance pre-initial public offering (IPO) investment IPO finance and promoter funding.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU