IL&FS pain still not over for IndusInd Bank, credit cost may rise 30-40 bps

IndusInd Bank’s December 2018 quarter (Q3) results were broadly above the Street’s expectations. The bank reported net profit of Rs 985 crore, up 5.2 per cent year-on-year, against a consensus estimate of Rs 810 crore by Bloomberg analysts.

However, the reported net profit growth was its lowest since the March 2008 quarter — with the exception of September 2018 quarter — thanks to its exposure to the bankrupt IL&FS. ALSO READ: IndusInd Bank posts 5% growth for Dec quarter due to IL&FS provisioning IndusInd has total exposure of Rs 3,000 crore ...