Impure Indian gold jewellery? Not anymore! Hallmarking jumps to 80%

Often, Indian gold jewellery has been frowned at for its doubtful purity level. But that may now be a story of the past.

If hallmarking data are anything to go by, the proportion of spurious jewellery in the country might have shrunk significantly in the past five years. In 2018-19, the proportion of hallmarked Indian gold jewellery stood at 80 per cent, a major improvement from 2013-14, when only half the gold jewellery produced in India was hallmarked for purity. Hallmarking of jewellery is not yet mandatory in the country, but the government has a plan to this effect ready for a ...